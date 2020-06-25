The team will unveil its new colors tomorrow at 10:30 CEST.

The video of the date announcement and a leak give us clues

Williams announces it will unveil its new decor tomorrow, Friday. The Grove ones will sport a new design, without ROKiT, and in the last few hours there are a couple of clues that can make us imagine what colors the car will have.

Williams announced its breakup with RoKiT at the end of May and they announced that they would present a new decoration for their FW43. A leak, by Decal Spotters, of the drivers’ overalls suggests that the car will be white and will combine two shades of blue, the one it already had in Barcelona and a darker one, that of the Lavazza coffee maker logo, with which have increased their collaboration.

“Williams Racing and Lavazza have agreed to increase the brand’s presence in the team car, in the kit and in the garage as F1 travels to the Austrian GP. There will be an announcement soon,” shared Decal Spotters.

Williams Racing and Lavazza have agreed to increased branding presence on the team’s car, overalls and garage as # F1 returns at the #AustrianGP. Announcement to come soon. # WilliamsRacing #WeAreRacing #WeRaceAsOne # FW43 #Lavazza pic.twitter.com/55GwyGkOBY – Decalspotters (@decalspotters) June 24, 2020

Thus, the decoration of the car can be something between these images and the colors of the poles that the Williams drivers wear in the video that the team has published to advance the date of presentation of the new decoration. These are blue, white and black:

#WeAreWilliams pic.twitter.com/3Ckuw1pUK9 – WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) June 25, 2020

George Russell and Nicholas Latifi will wear the Lavazza logo on the center of their racing suits. The Grove ones started 2018 with Martini as the main sponsor and had RoKiT in 2019. However, the telecommunications company broke with them last May. With the goodbye to RoKiT, red will go so the option of seeing a blue and white Williams is more than likely.

Recall that Williams has begun a sales process to find investors to survive in the covid-19 era. Claire said the goal was to find someone who believed in them in three to four months.

