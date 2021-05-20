William’s muscular arm has the whole world in shock

The caption of the publication reads: “On Tuesday I received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. To all those who are working on the vaccination day, thank you very much for everything you do and continue to do ”.

As expected, the publication received thousands of comments, among which several stand out with flame emojis and others who say “I’m blushing”, “Oh, Prince William works out.” Y “Those biceps”.

After seeing his toned arm we can conclude that his entire body is very well worked in the gym. The prince probably has a six pack and a marked back, chest, quads and hamstrings.