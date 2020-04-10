The Williams team has joined the list of teams that have resorted to an ‘ERTE’ – or similar figure according to the legislation of the country where they are – and has temporarily fired some of its staff to reduce costs. In Great Britain the Government pays staff salaries in ‘ERTE’ up to a maximum of £ 2,500.

In addition, the team’s pilots have seen their salaries reduced and also the management personnel will have cuts in their emoluments.

This measure is complementary to others that Williams is taking, from the sale of Williams Advanced Engineering to the refinancing of its debt by offering mortgage guarantees.

The step taken is in line with what is happening in F1. The first team to announce such measures was McLaren, where Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris also had their wages cut. They are not the only ones. Both Racing Point and Alfa Romeo-Sauber and Formula 1 itself, where Carey and Brown have lowered their pay.

Ferrari, AlphaTauri and Pirelli are closed by COVID-19, while all F1 teams are early in the summer truce period extended from three to five weeks and advanced to be fulfilled before the end of April in order to be able to run in August. While the motorists, who until now were not forced to this stoppage, have agreed to close three weeks during April. It is not excluded, therefore, that at the beginning of May and as the situation evolves, new ERTEs arise or current ones expand.

Williams’ TE ERTE ’term initially runs through the end of May. This gives us an idea that the team is not confident that F1 can get back up and running before July at the earliest, and even that it considers more realistic that track operations are left for August and the return of summer.

