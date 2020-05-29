Remarks that they are open to listen to any proposal

He maintains that they have high hopes for the ‘New Deal’ and 2022

Ensures that your announcement today was not a desperate measure

Williams deputy director Claire Williams says that despite these two bad seasons for the Grove, the team is not in a long-term decline. The British maintains that the team will learn from its mistakes and will rise again, as it has done in previous years.

Williams announced today that he is studying the sale of the team, given that the team has broken its relationship with its main sponsor, ROKiT. Of course, this current situation does not mean that the team has entered a long-term crisis, and Claire herself has acknowledged that it has been a pity not to have been able to compete so far, so that Williams’ improvement in 2020 would be clear. .

“Obviously it is early to talk, but all the options are on the table, we are not going to rule anything out. Of course, we are not in a long-term decline, we have had two bad years, and anyone can have two bad years. And what those two bad years have is that you learn from your mistakes and get up. That is the work we have been doing over the past year and this, “Williams said in words collected by the ..net web portal.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to compete so far this season, and we have not been able to demonstrate our progress. In the past decade we also had bad years, but in 2014 and 2015 we were third, and in 2016 and 2017 fifth. So to say that Williams has been in decline for a long time seems to me a bit of an exaggeration, “he added.

Williams thinks the ‘New Deal’ can be a very positive thing for them, and it’s something they’re excited about. Claire maintains that the team can once again relish success at the Grand Circus in the future, adding that the investments they are asking for are to move forward with their long-term plans.

“For me and for our team it is something that gives us great hope. I am very confident in the team and in the ability we have to succeed in this sport again, the environment of Formula 1 may change. The fact that we are looking for investments is to fulfill all the plans we have in place, in order to go as far as possible “, he remarks.

Finally, Claire is clear that the measures they have announced today are not synonymous with despair, but they think it is the most correct thing to do. Remember that Williams’ philosophy has always been to keep the Formula 1 team alive and its workers alive.

“It is not despair, I think it is the correct and prudent thing. Williams as a family has always put the Formula 1 team first. The search for investments can be combined with the philosophy that we have always had, which is to protect our team and the people who work in it. The Williams brand is highly appreciated by fans of the sport, it represents a lot and I am sure that any investor would recognize it, “said Claire to finish.

