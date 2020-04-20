The team leader does not know how many races will take place this year

Think the pandemic has shown F1’s unsustainable model

Claire Williams, Williams team manager, has acknowledged that the Grove team is in a critical situation this season. If the action does not start in 2020, the brand will be in a very compromised situation for the future.

Williams explained that team leaders meet frequently to safeguard the future of all teams on the grid. For the historic British brand, it is vital that there are races in 2020 to survive and not be forced to close.

“Formula 1 is in a very complicated environment right now. This is why we have held so many meetings between team leaders to do everything we need, that we all get out of it,” he said in remarks for the British channel Sky Sports.

“Something very important is when we run again, especially for an independent team like ours. We don’t have as many resources as most of our rivals. For us, running this year is critical, but as I said, only if there is security. ”

Claire has commented that Liberty Media is currently working to try to concentrate as many citations as possible due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, everything is uncertain today.

“It is worrying because right now we don’t know if we will do 15, eight or zero races. We hope they are more than less. I really don’t envy Chase Carey’s work right now. He is trying to make as many races as possible in the situation we find ourselves in. ”

Williams considers that the global crisis has ‘undressed’ Formula 1 and has made it clear that the model with which the Great Circus operates is not sustainable. He is optimistic and thinks that everyone will come out stronger after this hard blow.

“I think the model with which we operate has been exposed and is unsustainable when something like this happens. This is unprecedented. Survival is critical and we have to work so that if this happens again, we are better protected. ”

Williams’ team leader has also given good news about her father. Frank Williams is great after serving years in full confinement at the factory.

“Frank is very well. With 78 years and the health problems he has, he is in the high risk category. The poor man has been confined more than anyone. It takes about eight weeks now. He has very good caregivers and lives in the factory. It is surrounded by cars. He is in great shape and I hope he continues like this, “said Williams to finish.

