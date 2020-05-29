The team has assured its survival in any case for this year

Claire Williams believes that looking for an investor is the most correct and prudent

Claire Williams hopes to find an investor for her team in the next three to four months and is convinced that this is possible. Not in vain, it ensures that the team has guaranteed survival for this season if it does not find the necessary investment.

This morning, Williams announced the loss of ROKiT – its main sponsor – and the evaluation of the possible sale of the team, after revealing losses of 19 million euros in the first quarter of 2020 compared to last year. The situation is delicate, but Claire stresses that they will be able to complete in any case this season. Wait, yes, find an investor in the coming months.

“I have every confidence that we will find the investment we need. We want to do it in the next three or four months. We like to do things fast in Formula 1, and we believe we can do it in that period. But we have financed the rest of this year to continue competing as we can return to the circuits, “said Claire Williams, in words collected by The Race.

As for the decision to seek new investors or even the sale of the team, Claire believes that this is not a desperate move, but a correct way to try to save a historic team like Williams.

“I don’t think it’s despair, I think it’s the right thing to do and the wisest thing to do. Williams, as a family, has always put our Formula 1 team first. I think looking for an investment right now is absolutely in line with the philosophy that We have always had to protect the future of our team, protect the people who work for us. I think it is the right thing, “he added.

As for the ‘loss’ of the Williams surname in Formula 1, Claire believes it is still too early to talk about it. “There is great value in the Williams brand. Sports fans love it both inside and outside of Formula 1, and I think it means something. I’m sure any investor would recognize it. But that would be a conversation for later.” Williams has expressed to conclude.

