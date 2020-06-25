The team recently started a formal sale process

The team has a long-term vision

Williams has not had an easy time the past few seasons. To its bad results, economic problems have been added. However, the team already has the resources to face not only the 2020 season but also the 2021 season, according to Forbes, a person familiar with the sale process.

Grove’s decided to sell a 75% stake in their Advanced Engineering division. This happened in December last year and with it Williams added 35 million euros to his box. However, this was not the only operation. Michael Latifi, Canadian magnate and father of Nicholas Latifi, refinanced the team’s debt with an injection of 40 million euros.

It is for those two amounts that Williams can cope with two Formula 1 seasons despite the current economic crisis caused by the expansion of the coronavirus worldwide. “That money financed 2019 in its entirety and until the 2021 season,” said person makes it clear to Forbes magazine.

The Grove team decided to make multiple changes after the bad 2018 season. Precisely one of the last decisions that has been made has been the sale of the team, either partially or totally. The objective of the team is to achieve its long-term permanence.

“Williams had been through a very difficult 2018 and knew very well that 2019 had started badly. If the preseason tests and the first races go in a certain way, in mid-March you already know if you are going to be in the middle zone, in the front or rear. Williams knew he had to take action. He had to have a long-term view on this and that is precisely what he has done, “said the person familiar with the sales process.

The name of Michael Latifi has sounded strong to be the buyer or one of the buyers of Williams. However, the team did not want to ask for its help at first and that is why it started the purchase process advised by Lazard and Allen & Co.

“Williams never thought about following the path of asking Latifi to invest. If he finally ends up investing, that is excellent, but Williams wants to go through the process,” he explained to finish.

