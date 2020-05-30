The crisis unleashed by the coronavirus and the unfavorable results in the last seasons of Formula 1, have generated that the Williams Grand Prix is ​​in search of investors and even to sell the company. It also announced the termination of the agreement with its main sponsor, ROKiT.

However, the legendary brand’s interest is to continue moving forward in Formula 1 and for this reason it has secured a long-term agreement with Mercedes to continue to be its power unit supplier. It has also implemented significant operational improvements and a technical reorganization with new staff.

Team CEO Mike O’Driscoll commented: “The financial results for 2019 reflect the recent decline in the competitiveness of the F1 operation and the consequent decline in commercial rights revenues. After four years of very strong performance in The Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship, during which we took two third and two fifth places, endured a couple of very difficult seasons, have implemented a significant restructuring in the last nine months and have strengthened the technical leadership team.

The 2020 Formula 1 season has, of course, been interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this will impact our commercial rights revenue this year. The Team has also decided to end its relationship with its main partner, ROKiT, and its main sponsor, ROK Drinks. Like many other companies, we have taken extensive steps to mitigate, including an extended leave period for many of our staff. As this dire global crisis recedes, everyone at Williams Racing looks forward to the start of the new season.

There has been a huge profit and expense gap between the three largest teams and the rest of the competitors for several years, but we are confident that Liberty Media’s vision and long-term plans, including a first cost cap for the sport, will offer a more level playing field for 2021 onwards, where all teams will be able to compete more fairly.

The growth of Williams Advanced Engineering continued in 2019, and we decided to contribute external investment to the group, through the sale of a majority stake, on December 31, 2019. This will allow WAE to continue delivering the innovative solutions for which it is known and respected. Although we are no longer majority shareholders in WAE, we have a significant minority stake in the business and continue to be a key partner for them through the provision of technical and support services, “said the senior manager.

As part of this new strategic direction, the Williams Grand Prix Holding board is conducting a review of all the various strategic options available to the company. Options considered include, but are not limited to, raising new business capital, a divestment of a minority interest in WGPH or a divestment of a majority interest in WGPH, including a potential sale of the entire company. While decisions on the optimal outcome have not yet been made, to facilitate conversations with stakeholders, the company announces the start of a formal sale process.

While the company has faced a number of challenges, Williams is currently still funded and ready to resume racing when the schedule allows for it in 2020. The WGPH board believes that the strategic review and formal sales process is the right thing to do and wise to take, so it’s time to consider a full range of options and put the Formula 1 team in the best possible position for the future.

