Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC is considering a partial or total sale of its Formula 1 equipment as part of a strategic review seeking a better future. In addition, the company announces the end of the relationship with its main sponsor, ROKiT.

The team’s slump in performance in recent years has caused the company’s coffers, Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC –WGPH– to suffer. To this we must add the impact of the break due to the covid-19 for the team. From Grove they see the change in regulations and the ‘New Deal’ of Liberty Media with good eyes and for this reason, they have decided to develop a strategic review to be in the best position in the new era of Formula 1.

In the same statement in which they announce their financial results for the first quarter of 2020, they report that they are beginning a ‘formal sale process’. This move does not mean an immediate sale, as they emphasize that they have not made any final decision yet. However, they begin the process to speed up the negotiations. Among its options is the partial or total sale of the company.

“WGPH has embarked on a program to establish a new strategic direction to ensure that Williams is well positioned to take advantage of the new era of F1. We have secured extra funding from outside lenders, which provide WGPH with the resources to develop this new strategic plan, “Williams said in a statement.

“As part of this new strategic direction, the WGPH board will review all of the different strategic options available to the company,” he added.

“The options being studied include, but are not limited to, just getting new business capital, liquidating a small stake in WGPH or liquidating a large stake in WGPH, including a possible sale of the entire company“, the company has moved.

“Although no decision has yet been made on the best outcome, to facilitate talks with stakeholders, the company announces the start of a ‘formal sale process’“, has explained.

“The WGPH Board believes that the strategic review and the formal sale process is the wisest and most appropriate way to take time to study the different options and put the F1 team in the best possible position for the future,” they said to finish. .

RUPTURE WITH ROKIT

Williams also announces that they are ending their relationship with what was previously their main sponsor, ROKiT. “The 2020 Formula 1 season has, of course, been affected by the covid-19 pandemic and this will have an impact on next year’s commercial rights revenue. The team also warns that its relationship with its main sponsor is ending. , ROKiT, and with their great sponsor, ROK Drinks, “have expressed.

