Red is lost with the departure of its main sponsor, ROKiT

Sofina Foods, the brand of the investor of the team Michael Latifi, gains presence

The rainbow logo of the ‘We race as one’ initiative appears on the rear wing

Williams has unveiled its new decor. Those at Grove have shown what their car will be like after breaking up with their main sponsor ROKiT a month ago.

These are the new Williams colors. The Grove ones return to their traditional decoration and come off the red that they have had in recent years from the hand of their sponsors, first Martini and then ROKiT.

The team presents a renewed image in white with blue details. Williams’ presentation shows us what sponsors they have in this 2020 season. Acronis, Pirelli and the Royal Bank of Canada remain, as can be seen on the nose of the FW43.

ROKiT disappears and its space is occupied by the Lavazza coffee maker and Sofina Foods, the company of Michael Latifi, father of the owner of Williams Nicholas and a major investor in the company. We can also see the logo of Formula 1 present and if we go to the rear wing, the rainbow that represents the F1 initiative for the diversity ‘We race as one’ stands out, which we also find at the top of the halo.

Yesterday, before unveiling the new design, Williams’ pilots shared their impressions of the decor. “It is ingenious,” commented Nicholas Latifi. George Russell added that it seems “elegant”.

Team reserve Jack Aitken stressed how much he liked the new colors. “It is novel, clean, I like it,” stressed the Briton.

#WeAreWilliams pic.twitter.com/3Ckuw1pUK9 – WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) June 25, 2020

It must be remembered that Williams started a sale process a few weeks ago and that he hopes to find a new owner in three or four months, so the one they present today may not be the definitive decoration for them in this 2020 season. What is clear It is the continuity of the team for 2021, because this same week they have guaranteed that they have the resources to continue despite the consequences for the team of the covid-19 crisis.

