William Zabka recalls his terrible experiences at Comic-Con

Now that nostalgia is the engine of creativity, many series and movies have been born from this feeling and seek to exploit it for as long as possible. In general, the public is divided by these titles. Many take them almost as an attack on memory, with remakes, reboots and sequels that do not add anything and just want to make easy money with the name of a franchise. However, there are some projects that seem to be able to add experiences and improve a story that was believed to be finished.

One of the best ways to do this is to focus on characters or a part of the story that was not the focus of the original movie. This allows you to explore various points of view and even generate conversation about something that was originally taken for granted. Sure, we don’t all need to see the origin of the villains in animated movies from Disney, but perhaps it is interesting to approach other types of “baddies” to better understand how it is that not everything is black and white.

The Cobra Kai series did just that. What started as an almost intimate project for fans of the The Karate Kid franchise – 90%, it became one of the most popular and anticipated jobs every year; especially now that Netflix has the rights. In the first season, the clear protagonist is Johnny, played by William Zabka, and not Daniel (Ralph Macchio) as in the film. Here we see what happened to the bully, but instead of leaving him as a simple jerk, they show us his various layers, contradictions and depths. That is, they give us a very human and complicated character, while destabilizing that image of the hero that Daniel symbolized.

In addition to getting great reviews, the series also served to put these two actors back on the map, worthy representatives of 80s cinema. The most grateful for these changes and this new perspective is William Zabka, because before the fans approached him to insult him and remind him that he was the bad guy in the movie, but now they see him in a much more positive and dignified light.

In a recent interview with Marc Maron for his podcast, WTF with Marc Maron, the actor revealed the horrible experiences while participating in Comic con and how things have changed with his leading role:

It is a journey. I love him now because before Cobra Kai I was the table that parents would come to and say: ‘I just want my son to know you. This kid was the biggest jerk. Nice to meet you ‘and they were walking away. Now people come up to me and they say, ‘Hey, I love you on the show. Johnny is great now. ‘

It has even become popular that many see again karate Kid and wonder if Daniel was the real bully and Johnny was more of a victim of those circumstances, despite himself being quite immature.

Zabka and Macchio began to attend Comic con after the death of Pat Morita, who gave life to the famous Mr. Miyagi. The painful loss brought them both together and they became friends again. However, Macchio was better received, although now the two are doing very well as representatives of the hit series, from which more seasons and even possible spin-offs are expected. The fourth season will premiere in the latter part of the year and will bring back the character of Terry Silver, played by Thomas Ian Griffith in The Karate Kid, Part 3 – 16%.

