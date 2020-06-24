The New York Knicks have hired William Wesley as executive vice president, as Adrian Wojnarowski has indicated on Twitter. Wesley, known in the business world as « World Wide Wes » Because of his good contacts, he has a long history of collaboration with Knicks President Leon Rose.
« We are very excited to announce the hiring of William Wesley, someone I have known for over 40 years and consider to be family, » Rose said in a statement. « He is one of the most respected and well-communicated people in basketball, so he will be a great asset to both me and the New York Knicks, » he said.
Wesley has a great relationship with players like LeBron James, who also has a friendship with Leon Rose, Iverson or « RIP » Hamilton and indicated that « I hope to join the current staff and lead the organization towards a successful future ».
The Knicks have a number of candidates to fill their bench in the coming season and, according to news in the United States, Thibodeau is the favorite.
