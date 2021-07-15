William Tesillo and Santiago Ormeño join the Fiera prior to the Champion of Champions

The Esmeraldas de León continue with their training sessions at the Nou Camp stadium, facing the Cruz Azul Machine for the trophy of Champion of Champions of Liga MX, prior to the start of Opening tournament 2021.

After your acceptable participation in the America Cup with the Selection of Colombia and of Peru, the defender William Tesillo and the striker Santiago Ormeño have joined the coach’s work Ariel Holán.

Through social networks, the whole of the Fiera spread the image where the Colombian defender appears next to the Peruvian attacker during the training session at the León stadium, accompanied by the following message.

“BACK HOME @williamtesillo and @santorme send greetings to the whole band. #DaleVerdeDale,” they wrote.

It should be noted that the Esmeraldas de León will seek to lift their first trophy in the era of coach Ariel Holán by facing the Cruz Azul Machine on July 18 in the Liga MX Champion of Champions.

