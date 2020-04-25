NXT CEO William Regal reports update on Finn Balor’s status

In last Wednesday’s NXT edition, Finn Balor was slated to face Velveteen Dream in the main event, but due to a pre-show incident in the backstage, he was removed from the fight.

Balor meets a rivalry with Imperium, although exactly what happened to the Irishman is still unknown.

The NXT CEO, William Regal, provided an update on Balor, confirming that the NXT star was attacked and then left the building.

Regal wrote on his Twitter account:

“I am still investigating the events that occurred prior to Wednesday’s issue of #WWENXT” «I can confirm that @FinnBalor was attacked and left the premises. He received medical attention, but he is fine ».

After the attack, Balor tweeted:

Snakes in the grass. Snakes in the locker room. Someone slipped one last time.

Fights announced for WWE NXT

Some struggles that were announced for the next edition of NXT are:

NXT champion Charlotte will face Mia Yim

North American NXT champion Keith Lee will defend his title against Damian Priest.

