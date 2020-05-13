NXT general manager talked about the upcoming Yellow Mark episode

In the weekly NXT episode Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher will defend the tag team titles against Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel. Imperium members attacked Riddle and Thatcher on April 29. When the champions were in the middle of The Newly-Bros Show. Marcel Thatcher replaced Pete Dunne as champion due to his inability to travel to the United States..

Another of the great attractions of the next episode is Finn Balor. The Irishman will face Cameron Grimes in individual combat. After winning his match last week Grimes taunted Balor by saying he would hit him in the face. In the middle of his speech Finn appeared and the two had a confrontation.

However, the big surprise came from the general manager William Regal. In the WWE program The Bump, the Englishman announced two important events. On the one hand, fans will be able to learn about Rea Ripley news after his match against Charlotte at Wrestlemania. Since her loss to the NXT women’s championship, the wrestler has been absent from the brand’s schedule. On the other hand, William Regal announced that the episode will have a great announcement for NXT. Despite fan speculation, the big reveal for the show is unknown.

