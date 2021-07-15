in Football

William Mendieta leaves Juárez FC to reinforce Olimpia of Paraguay

Footballer William Mendieta leaves the team of Braves of Juarez within the MX League, to reinforce the whole of the Olympia of Paraguay Soccer, after having different work proposals in South America.

According to different media in South America, the Paraguayan forward is already in the Olimpia squad, so the agreement between the two directives is a fact.

Read also: Chivas: Ricardo Peláez “closes” the squad and puts an end to the issue of reinforcements

William Mendieta did not enter into the plans of the new coach Ricardo Ferretti of Bravos de Juárez, so he was being sought by different teams such as Gymnastics and Fencing of the Argentine Super League.

William Mendieta arrived at Bravos de Juárez for the Clausura 2020 Tournament without being able to stand out in the team, so he returns to his previous club where he stood out in his country adding 59 annotations in 126 league games.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

First featured names confirmed for BRAVE CF comeback event in Kazakhstan

Cannes 2021: 12 films of the Official Selection will be presented in Mexico City – Tomatazos