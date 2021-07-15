William Mendieta leaves Juárez FC to reinforce Olimpia of Paraguay

Footballer William Mendieta leaves the team of Braves of Juarez within the MX League, to reinforce the whole of the Olympia of Paraguay Soccer, after having different work proposals in South America.

According to different media in South America, the Paraguayan forward is already in the Olimpia squad, so the agreement between the two directives is a fact.

Read also: Chivas: Ricardo Peláez “closes” the squad and puts an end to the issue of reinforcements

William Mendieta did not enter into the plans of the new coach Ricardo Ferretti of Bravos de Juárez, so he was being sought by different teams such as Gymnastics and Fencing of the Argentine Super League.

FROM MEXICO TO SOUTH AMERICA Three players who until the last tournament played in Liga MX, will continue their careers in South American soccer: William Mendieta – Juárez ➡️ Olimpia

Júnior Sornoza – Tijuana ➡️ Independiente del Valle

Jorge Aguilar – Necaxa ➡️ Sol de América pic.twitter.com/iTeVrOWocZ – Draft Liga MX (@DraftFutMX) July 14, 2021

William Mendieta arrived at Bravos de Juárez for the Clausura 2020 Tournament without being able to stand out in the team, so he returns to his previous club where he stood out in his country adding 59 annotations in 126 league games.

LAST DOUBT

Sergio Orteman has the team ready to play against Inter from Porto Alegre. It remains to be defined who will be the midfielder on the right, while William Mendieta will be waiting with the number 8 jacket, included as the latest additions. – Tigo Sports (@TigoSportsPY) July 14, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content