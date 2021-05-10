William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez reappear together

William Levy Y Elizabeth gutierrez are characterized by being one of the most discreet couples with their private life, which has led to rumors about the stability of their relationship. However, over the years the actors have shown that theirs is proof of everything and that they are as happy as since they began their relationship in 2003. The couple, who was seen at a culinary tasting at the restaurant OKAMI, in the Miami Design District, was well accompanied by her oldest son, Christopher Alexander, 15 years old.

© @ hajimekasuga William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez at a dinner with their son and friends

The images of this meeting of the Levys with other of their friends was documented by chef Hajime Kasuga, who shared the images of the pleasant evening in Miami. The couple’s followers were fascinated by the photographs, as William and Elizabeth were very happy in it, and everyone was struck by how great Christopher is, whom his parents affectionately call ‘Tophy’.

This night out with his parents shows that ‘Tophy’ is no longer a little boy and that he is ready to accompany them to slightly more formal events. He also stressed that the teenager looks fully recovered from the injury he had in his knee, after the accident he suffered last year when the electric stroller he was driving overturned. Although he has not yet returned to the baseball field, the boy is enthusiastic and highly motivated by his recovery, which has been complex but with very good results.

In recent months, William Levy has found himself immersed in the recording of the new version of the soap opera Woman-fragranced coffee, which will premiere on May 25 at 10 pm / 9C on Telemundo. Due to this project, Levy has been constantly traveling to Colombia, where he has worked alongside the actresses. Carmen villalobos Y Laura Londoño.

© @ willevye William Levy in Colombia recording Café con Aroma de Mujer