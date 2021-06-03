William Jackson Harper can’t believe fans want him to be Superman – Tomatazos

We know that JJ Abrams and the writer Ta-Nehisi Coates They are working together to get us to see a new Superman movie. For those unfamiliar with Coates, he is an author who has reflected on what it means to be a black man in America in so many memoirs The Beautiful Struggle and Between the World and Me, as well as in his novel The Water Dancer. In the world of comics he has explored the theme of blackness in Black Panther. Because of this, the rumor began to spread that they are not going to make a Superman movie that we have seen in the cinema so far, but one probably about Calvin Ellis. He is an African American man who is Superman and also President of the United States. Yes, it is a tribute to the president that you are thinking about, which occurred to Grant Morrison.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

What seemed to confirm that we will see a black Superman in a movie, which will not be part of the DCEU, is the fact that it was announced that Warner is looking for African-American directors to direct said project. The question is who could play the character. Fans have long wanted Michael B. Jordan to be the one, but the actor hasn’t said if that’s a real possibility or not. Not long ago a tweet went viral on Twitter asking that the character be played by a somewhat unexpected actor: William Jackson Harper. To those who do not know the name, he is most famous for playing the professor of ethics and moral philosophy Chidi Anagonye in the afterlife sitcom The Good Place – 100%. It is very likely that he is not the first person that comes to mind, although in one chapter he showed he had the muscles to play the character.

The actor himself has revealed that he also did not imagine that someone would want him to play Superman because he feels that he is not a really well-known actor. This is what he said in a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live:

You might also be interested in: Why Superman (Clark Kent) Can Be A Black Man

That definitely blew me away. I was doing another interview and this guy was like this: ‘Yes, this has 55,000 likes’ and I said: What? Why? Who knows me? But that would be amazing. That would be the best thing that could happen to me, to be able to play Superman. I don’t want to diet and exercise.

Jimmy Kimmel was also probably made a weird choice and therefore found a logical answer for you. The host suggested to the actor that maybe that’s because people can imagine him as Clark Kent through his glasses:

I think so. That is the only explanation. Otherwise, I’m just a guy who looks like a nerdy professor, so I don’t know.

Michael B. Jordan For his part, when asked if he was familiar with Coates, he revealed that he was and that he is flattered that people want him to play Superman, but did not say anything about whether that is a real possibility or not:

He was responsible for the reboot of the Black Panther comics, which Ryan Coogler tried to faithfully adapt, and he’s an amazing writer. Yes, of course I know him. I am flattered to be a part of all these conversations and rumors. You know better than anyone how many things it has been rumored that I am going to interpret. There are many. There is a long time in the day and many days in the year. It’s just flattering that people still think of me that way; That they believe me capable of playing those characters and want me to, to some extent. That is all I will say.

Do not miss: Warner seeks African-American director for Superman reboot