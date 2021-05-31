William fears Harry will severely damage relationships with the royal family

The Prince William fears Harry will severely damage relations with the royal family. William is reportedly ‘disappointed and greatly concerned’ about Harry.

William fears that his brother Harry’s revelations will go further and further damage relations with the royal family.

A friend told The Mail on Sunday that William was disappointed and very concerned after Harry’s most recent download about his lack of support for his wife Meghan when she was struggling with her mental health.

Harry’s criticism of his family during the 95-minute episode of his TV show, The Me You Can’t See with Oprah Winfrey on Friday, was less direct than in an earlier appearance to promote the series – or during the famous interview. of him and Meghan in March.

But the report indicates that this seemed a hint to his family referring to the shame felt by his relatives when facing mental health problems.

“As parents, siblings, certainly what I’ve learned, there’s an element of shame that we feel because we’re like, ‘How could I not have seen that?’ “But we all know that when people are suffering and struggling that we are incredibly good at covering it up,” Harry told actress Glenn Close, who was a guest on that episode.

In an earlier appearance he accused Prince Charles of leaving him alone suffering the trauma of the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

“That makes no sense. Just because you suffered doesn’t mean your children have to suffer. In fact, it’s the opposite.”

Well, here I agree, make your children pass what you went through … wtf?

A source said there were more “concerns than fear” at Buckingham Palace that Harry and his pregnant wife Meghan would make more revelations. And what else can they reveal? Harry will continue to exploit his traumas, talking about his mother and how she died, everything he suffered, poor thing, because people love that, DRAMA! Or … who knows? Maybe, after a while people get tired of the same story and nobody pays attention to it anymore.

