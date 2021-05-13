William Contreras walked for his second home run of the season

William Contreras is giving something to talk about and today he connected his second home run for life in baseball Big leagues – MLB.

The mask of the Braves Atlanta’s scrambled Hyun Jin Ryu to hit his second close homer of the season at SunTrust Park. Contreras keeps showing you’re ready to stay in the Big leagues.

William Contreras The 23-year-old currently has a .222 batting average, seven RBIs and a pair of home runs, even though they are not the best numbers, the youngster of the Braves continues to improve both offensively and defensively in the MLB.

Here is the video of the home run:

He disappeared her in the stands! Huge home run by William Contreras. 463 ft🤯🤯🤯 # FortheA #MLB Via @BravesOnBally pic.twitter.com/SG00QVHgGg – Roberth Pérez (@ RoberthEperez17) May 13, 2021

Contreras did not miss a pitch that Ryu put him in the power zone and took him 463 feet from the stadium of the Braves Atlanta at Big leagues. He has undoubtedly learned from Brother Willson Contreras, who also knows perfectly what it is to hit home runs in the MLB.

It should be noted that he was the only Atlanta hitter who managed to decipher the pitches of the Asian that every time he gets on the mound of the MLB it is life insurance. However, the receiver connected him home run.