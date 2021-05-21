William Contreras hit a historic home run for the Braves

The Venezuelan William Contreras he connected his room today home run with the Braves Atlanta in the 2021 season of the Big leaguesMLB. This was historical.

Contreras who was called just a few days ago to baseball Big leagues with the Braves, He has already given what to talk with the wood with his hits and defense in catching.

A pitch that stayed in the area of ​​power of the Creole, was sent to fly throughout the left field of MLB against the Pittsburgh Pirates to turn the score 3-2 in the Big leagues.

The home run from William Contreras It was historic, since he is the only Venezuelan in history with 4 home runs and 14 RBIs in less than 20 career games in the MLB.

Here the video of home run:

Here the data:

In this season with the Braves from Atlanta, William Contreras he posted a .273 average, with 13 RBIs and four homers. Notably, he only has 54 at-bats in 2021.