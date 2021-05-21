William Contreras hit a historic home run for the Braves

The Venezuelan William Contreras he connected his room today home run with the Braves Atlanta in the 2021 season of the Big leagues – MLB. This was historical.

Contreras who was called just a few days ago to baseball Big leagues with the Braves, He has already given what to talk with the wood with his hits and defense in catching.

A pitch that stayed in the area of ​​power of the Creole, was sent to fly throughout the left field of MLB against the Pittsburgh Pirates to turn the score 3-2 in the Big leagues.

The home run from William Contreras It was historic, since he is the only Venezuelan in history with 4 home runs and 14 RBIs in less than 20 career games in the MLB.

Here the video of home run:

His name is William Contreras and he likes to hit HOMES. 💪 @ Wcontreras42 | #Make itBig pic.twitter.com/2BclYE2uFa – LasMayores (@LasMayores) May 21, 2021

Here the data:

William Contreras is the ONLY Venezuelan in history with 4 homers and 14 RBIs in less than 20 career games in #MLB. Contreras barely has 54 at-bats🤯🤯🤯 # FortheA – Roberth Pérez (@ RoberthEperez17) May 21, 2021

In this season with the Braves from Atlanta, William Contreras he posted a .273 average, with 13 RBIs and four homers. Notably, he only has 54 at-bats in 2021.