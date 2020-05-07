Editor-in-chief and presenter of the ‘Jornal Nacional’, William Bonner warned of the increase in deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was one of the most talked about subjects on Twitter. ‘Today there are 8,500, tomorrow we don’t know. When that is the case, the thud only happens when the person who dies is a relative, a friend, a neighbor or a famous person, ‘he said.

William Bonner became one of the most talked about subjects on Wednesday night (06) on Twitter because of his position in the “Jornal Nacional” when he announced the increase in the number of deaths due to Covid-19, a disease that led to hospitalization in the ICU of actor Juliano Laham, currently recovering. “You may not even remember it, but last Thursday, it was 5,901. The numbers are increasing like this, faster and faster, they are jumping. And everyone is getting used to it,” said the journalist, whose authentic side in charge of attraction always draws attention on the web.

Journalist recalls past tragedies: ‘Baque dilutes’

The general editor of the news still compared the current situation with tragic events in the past that had many victims. “People get hit: more than 250 people died in Brumadinho. It is a tragedy. In the United States, in 2001, almost 3 thousand died in the September 11 attacks. Three thousand like that, all of a sudden. But when the deaths are going to accumulating over days and weeks, as it happens now in the pandemic, that thump is diluted “, argued William.

‘Gravity’, points out William Bonner about pandemic

Father of the triplets Laura, Beatriz and Vinícius, with whom he maintains a complicity, Bonner added: “They were the lives of people loved by other people, parents, children, brothers, friends and acquaintances. The mourning of these many families is left only for them , because other people can’t even reflect on the seriousness of all these deaths ”. The global journalist ended by indicating that the death of celebrities causes further reflection. “Today there are 8,500, tomorrow we don’t know. When it is like that, the thud only happens when the relative dies is a relative, a friend, a neighbor or a famous person”, said Natasha Dantas’ husband, married since 2018 to the physiotherapist . Check out the full video below!

Web is moved: ‘I cried seeing’

On the social network, several Internet users praised the journalist’s comments. “What an impactful (and necessary) speech by William Bonner about the coronavirus at the opening of JN,” said one. “William Bonner slapping the face of someone who says it’s just a cold,” said another on the disease, with which Felipe Simas

came to be diagnosed. “I cried seeing Bonner’s speech,” wrote a third. There were also those who emphasized the precision of the words: “William Bonner, my friend … what a speech! There is nothing to add, there is nothing to take away. It is the famous slap in the face of society”.

