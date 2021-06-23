William and Kate Middleton see no point in talking to Harry again

The new version of the publication assures that close friends of Kate and William said that the dukes don’t see the point in talking to Harry because any point of the discussion will end with Meghan Markle and they fear that the couple will use these conversations and statements to their advantage as they did previously with their explosive interview with Oprah.

In the book, the author claims that William and Harry had a strong face-to-face showdown that caused the Duke of Cambridge ran to the Palace Sussex. According to the Battle of Brothers, the fight they had stemmed from allegations by Palace employees that Meghan intimidated them, which Harry denied and defended his wife tooth and nail.