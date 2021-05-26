William and Harry’s stepsister could finally get a royal title

According to The Express, once king, Carlos can grant royal titles to his stepchildrenso Laura could become duchess or countess and Tom in Duke or Earl. We don’t know exactly when Carlos will come to the throne but it is an event that will happen eventually.

Until now, Laura is not involved in royal family affairs but Duchess Camila has made it clear that her daughter is a very important part of her life and taking into account that Laura attends many events of great importance since she is a renowned London gallery owner, we are sure that you have very good skills to develop in public and that it would play a great role as a royal.