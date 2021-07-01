William and Harry unveil statue honoring their mother, Princess Diana

Despite the fact that their relationship has not been the best in recent months, Princes William and Harry have met again this morning.

Princes William and Harry of the United Kingdom have started this day with a long-awaited meeting, as their late mother, Princess Diana would have turned 60 years of age, which is why a bronze statue of the princess has been unveiled. Together, they stated that every day they wish Diana was still with them and that they hope that her statue will be seen as a symbol of her life and her legacy.

The ceremony took place in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace in London, where it was the former residence of Lady Di, and it is a great event that had been planned for some years, as the princes commissioned the statue since 2017. Some experts Close to the royal family affirm that the statue had been ready for a long time, but the members of the family had not found the appropriate moment to show this sculpture to the world, so they waited for a special date.

Some of the attendees were related to the Spencer family, including Earl Spencer, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and Lady Jane Fellowes; however, the guest list did not number more than 30 people. It seems that for a moment, the princes put aside their differences and the distance that has been created between them to respect this moment with which they honor the memory of their mother with the statue created by Ian Rank-Boadley under which it is found. engraved a fragment of the poem “The Measure of A Man” by the Nobel Peace Prize winner Albert Schweitzer of Franco-German origin.

The princes were in charge of the ceremony if the presence of his father, Charles of England; Camilla Parker-Bowles, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle also did not attend the event. The most recent time the princes were together was in April at the funeral of their grandfather, Philip of Edinburgh. However, since then they had carried some grudges due to the interview that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle gave to communicator Oprah Winfrey before their daughter, Lilibet Diana, was born.