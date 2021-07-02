William and Harry unveil statue for 60 years of Lady Di

In this event that marks the William and Harry’s first public appearance since Prince Philip’s funeral in April, the princes said a few words: “Today, in what would have been our mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character, qualities that made her a good force throughout the world, changing countless lives for the better“.

The statue was situated in this recently redesigned garden by Pip morrison with more than 4 thousand flowers (including forget-me-nots, Diana’s favorite flower) to make it a “calmer and more thoughtful” place for the permanent tribute to the princess. “Every day we wish that he was still with us, and our hope is that this statue is forever seen as a symbol of his life and legacy“concluded the princes.