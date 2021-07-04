William and Harry reunited at the unveiling of the Diana statue. Finally, the princes and brothers gathered for the event honoring their late mother’s 60th birthday.

This Thursday, Prince William and Prince Harry gathered at Kensington Palace in London to unveil the statue in honor of their mother, Princess Diana – who would turn 60.

“We remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better,” said William, 39, and Harry, 36, in a joint statement. “Every day, we wish she were still here with us, and it is our hope that this statue will forever be seen as a symbol of her life and her legacy.”

The statue is Diana with three children and represents the “generational impact.” Due to COVID 19 protocols, the guest list for the event was reduced to 15, including Diana’s sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, and her brother Charles Spencer.

The brothers were in a good mood, especially Harry who seemed very happy and smiling.

The princes’ wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, did not attend, nor did Diana’s ex-husband, Prince Charles – who was said to be in Scotland.

Princess Diana was married to Charles from 1981 to 1996, and tragically died in a car accident in Paris in 1997. She was 36 years old. At that time William and Harry were 15 and 12 years old respectively. Here is a video summary of the event:

So, William and Harry reunited at the unveiling of the Diana statue.

