Lady Di with her children William and Harry during a holiday in Mallorca in 1988 (David Hartley / Shutterstock)

A new documentary focused on Princess Diana’s alleged mental health issues has sparked outrage on social media, and many users asked the show’s producers to let the late Princess of Wales rest in peace.

The documentary planned by Netflix will be titled “Being Me: Diana”(Be me: Diana) and will focus on mental health issues, eating disorders, unhappy marriage to Prince Charles and Lady Di’s painful childhood.

Shutterstock

The documentary will even reveal four alleged suicide attempts by the Princess of Wales., who died in a car accident in 1997, according to the British tabloid The Sun.

The documentary will use unseen images of Lady Di’s speeches between 1990 and 1992 and interviews with people close to her.

The series is being made by the television company DSP and, according to The Sun, the intention is to sell it to Netflix.

Diana with her children in 1987 (Shutterstock)

The objective of the documentary seems to be to shed light on the sunderstandings of the Princess of Wales before separating from Prince Charles in 1992.

The documentary is a new blow to British royalty, Convulsed since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to abandon their roles as members of the monarchy.

A source said: “The royals will refuse to participate, as will the Spencer family.”

“William and Harry will be very upset and angry. It’s particularly distressing for Harry because he’s been working with Netflix. “added the source.

Harry during the introduction of the Netflix special ‘Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engine’, broadcast on May 1. (Dave Poultney / Mattel via AP)

The Duke of Sussex collaborated with Netflix to present a special chapter of “Thomas and Friends”, an animated series based on a popular children’s story that turns 75 present in the childhood of the British, less than a month after Meghan Markle’s debut on Disney + as narrator for the documentary “Elephant”.

In addition it is rumored that the couple is in talks with the streaming giant about future projects.

Anger in the networks

Many social media users turned to Twitter to complain about the decision to further investigate Princess Diana’s mental health., a figure who, more than 20 years after his death, is still very dear to the British.

A Twitter user said: “Why don’t they leave her alone? She’s dead”. Another said: “Let the dead rest in peace.”

Flores in front of Kensington Palace after the death of Lady Di in 1997. More than 20 years after her death, the Princess of Wales is still well-liked by the British. (Matthew Chattle / Shutterstock)

“At a time when royalty has taken a hit with Harry and Meghan leaving, the timing is not good,” said the source with knowledge of the situation.

“This is in very bad taste and not in the public interest. Atrocious”, wrote another. A royal fanatic, describing Princess Diana “a wonderful woman,” added: “Why dig up everything? Leave her alone for the love of God. ” In response to another tweet, this user added: “She was a wonderful woman. I still miss her. It was unique. “

The news of the probable documentary adds to the British court decision to dismiss parts of a lawsuit filed by Meghan Markle on Friday, Prince Harry’s wife, against a British group that publishes several tabloid newspapers and which he accuses of violating his right to privacy.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

Lady Di died of a “small injury, but in the worst place”: the revelation of a coroner who investigated the accident

He confessed that his marriage had been a farce, spoke of infidelities and fled: the hectic days of Lady Diana in Argentina

An unpublished letter from Lady Di came to light for her sons William and Harry