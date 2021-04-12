William and Harry honor their grandfather separately

Prince Harry and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge listen with amusement to the Edinburgh dike at a public event. (Photo: John Stillwell – PA Images via PA Images via Getty Images)

On Saturday his father, Prince Charles, did it with an emotional video. Today it was his children, princes William and Harry, who wanted to personally honor their grandfather, Felipe de Edimburgo, who died last Friday at the age of 99.

Although that same day the website of the Dukes of Cambridge dressed in mourning to reflect the sadness over the death of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, this Monday the eldest son of Lady Di wanted to have a closer gesture.

Prince William and the Duke of Edinburgh accomplices during an official ceremony in June 2015. (Photo: Chris Jackson via Getty Images)

Through the website of the British Royal House, he has dedicated some nice and close words to him, thanked him for being with him in the most difficult moments, as well as the kindness he always showed his wife, and the fun and tender role of great-grandfather that he had with his three children.

This is what the full message says:

“My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service: to his country and the Commonwealth, to his wife and queen, and to our family. I feel fortunate not only to have had her example to guide me, but also her constant presence in my own adult life, both in the good times and in the most difficult days. I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her. I will never forget the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandfather coming to pick them up in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humor! My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have liked and support The Queen for years to come. I will miss my …

