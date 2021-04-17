William and Harry bury the hatchet for a day

William, Harry and Kate Middleton, leaving the chapel. (Photo: YOUTUBE)

The British royal family wanted to avoid at all costs that Princes William and Harry became the protagonists of the funeral of Philip of Edinburgh. That is why Elizabeth II ordered that no one wear a military uniform to prevent the Duke of Sussex from being the jarring note. The monarch also decided that the brothers should walk separately in the funeral procession, with their cousin Peter Philips in the middle.

However, the cameras captured a closeness between the brothers that may be a step towards reconciliation. Although they did not sit together during the ceremony – the rules indicated the separation into groups of cohabitants – Lady Di’s children left the chapel chatting, accompanied by Kate Middleton.

William, Harry and Kate walked back to Windsor Castle together, walking and talking in a relaxed way. At one point, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped aside to make room for them. It seems like a normal gesture between two brothers who have just lost their grandfather, but the dukes’ relationship in recent months has been much more than tense.

The funeral of Elizabeth II’s husband is the first public event that Prince Harry has participated in since he left the UK and the royal family in March last year. It was also his return to the country and his reappearance after the bomb interview he gave with his wife, Meghan Markle, to Oprah Winfrey.

During the broadcast, the Duke of Sussex confessed that his relationship with his brother was strained and that right now each was on a different path, although he also revealed that he hoped that time could heal the wound.

