Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin could be the main villain of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ according to rumors

Apparently, on February 5, Willem Dafoe was seen on the set of ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ and now the rumors of his return as the Green Goblin are gaining momentum. According to Collider’s Jeff Sneider, Norman Osborne will be the main villain of the new film in the franchise starring Tom Holland, and another specialized journalist, Grace Rudolph, confirmed the theory on her social networks just hours after Sneider’s words:

This is true. I’ve been hinting at it a lot myself

and I believe I actually said it on some livestreams … It is tough with #SpiderManNoWayHome I know pretty much entire setup at this point & third act, but I don’t think it should be spoiled for audiences #Marvel #MCU https://t.co/Wbryg9KuDI ? Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) May 28, 2021

“This is true. I have already been hinting at it in some directors. It is difficult with ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ since by now I know practically the entire setting and the third act, but I don’t think I should spoil it for the public. “

Little is known about the true plot of the film and the whole plot is kept secret from Sony and despite how loud his protagonist may be. What is certain is that in addition to Holland we will see again Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Tony Revolori and Hannibal Buress.

Sinister six

In fact, the Green Goblin would not be alone and would be part of the Sinister Six with Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), the Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), the Lizard (Rhys Ifans), Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Rhino (Paul Giamatti). As Sneider pointed out in the Sneider Cut podcast, the title ‘No Way Home’ would not refer to Spider-Man, but to his villains, who after jumping from their different dimensions would have no way of returning home. The returns of Molina and Foxx were already announced by The Hollywood Reporter in October 2020, and with the participation of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who will later premiere ‘in the Multiverse of Madness’, the theory of the Sinister Six seems ambitious, yes , but not far-fetched. Tobey Maguire (Peter in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy) and Andrew Garfield (from Marc Webb’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ films) are expected to return as well, but neither these rumors nor the official villains have been confirmed by Sony or Marvel.

After many delays, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will hit theaters on December 17, 2021.