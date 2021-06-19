Willem Dafoe is silent on the films he has made this year

Has been ringing for a long time Rumor stating that Willem Dafoe will reprise his role as the Green Goblin For the movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. In December of last year the rumor sounded that the actor was negotiating his return. In February the actor was said to have been seen on the set of the Marvel movie, although there were no photographs. In fact, since April he has been placed as the main villain of the wall-crawler movie, despite the fact that it is said that we would see a large number of villains, an alignment of the Sinister Six that would form villains seen in the previous Spider-films. Man (curiously none new). Obviously all are rumors.

None of those involved, or supposedly involved, say anything. Only those who are already more confirmed speak, who on some occasion may have spoken more, such as the case of Alfred Molina confirming that he plays the same Doctor Octopus that we saw in 2004’s “Spider-Man 2”. However, it is tried, and that’s what it happened with actor Willem Dafoe, who has been asked in an interview for Collider.

Specifically what they have asked is what projects have you shot in this 2021, which could indirectly confirm his work in the third Spider-Man movie. In his reply he made reference to “Inside”, which is already in post-production phase, and then he referred to the other projects as follows:

The other things I’ve been doing lately I’d rather wait until we’re ready for them to come out.

An answer that is obviously not the one we wanted to hear and that continues to leave open the possibility that those rumors that sound are truly true.

For now, we are still waiting. Sony Pictures has not even released an official synopsis for the film, which is dated theatrical release for December 2021. The trailer is said to be down, theoretically sometime between late June and early July.