Willem Dafoe and his Green Goblin lead the Sinister Six in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

After months of rumors and theories about the future installment of Spider-Man, it seems that we can already confirm who will be the main villain of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘. According to Collider, Willem Dafoe will reprise his role as Norman Osborne / Green Goblin in this film where he also leads the Sinister Six. The outlet advances the iconic group of villains to include Electro (Jamie Foxx), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) and potentially Sandman, Rhino and Lizard.

On the other hand, the president of Sony Pictures Motion Group, Sanford Panitch made a statement to Variety where he revealed that the film will have a great implication with Sony’s Marvel Universe. Panitch also confirmed that while ‘No Way Home’ is currently the latest film from the Marvel / Sony partnership, he believes there will be more opportunities for collaboration between the two studios in the future.

With Jon Watts again as director, Tom Holland returns as the title superhero along with Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. For the rest, Marisa Tome and Tony Revolor will also return to a casting that will have the presence of other old acquaintances such as the aforementioned Alfred. Molina, Willem Dafoey, Jamie Foxx.

Initially scheduled for release on July 16, 2021, the film was later pushed back to November 5 and finally set on December 17, 2021.