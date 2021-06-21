Willem Dafoe and Christoph Waltz to star in ‘Dead for a Dollar’

MEXICO CITY

After directing to Willem dafoe in one of his first major roles as the villain of ‘Streets of Fire’ in 1984, the direct Walter hill will meet the actor in the western ‘Dead For a

Dollar ‘.

The film, which will also feature two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz, is set in 1897 in the New Mexico Territory, Chihuahua.

According to Deadline, ‘Dead For a Dollar’ will be Hill’s first feature film since ‘Sweet Revenge’, a film starring Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney, was released five years ago.

Weaver.

Before this work, the director of such popular titles as’ Gerónimo, a legend ‘,’ Danko: Red heat ‘,’ Limit: 48 hours’ or ‘The masters of the night (The Warriors)’ premiered in 2021 ‘A bullet on

The Head ‘, thriller starring Sylvester Stallone.

‘Dead For a Dollar’ will feature a script by Hill and Matt Harris and Follow in the footsteps of Max Borlund (Waltz), a famous bounty hunter, hired to find and return Rachel safely home

Price, the wife of Nathan Price, a successful Santa Fe businessman. Max is told that she has been kidnapped by a deserted black soldier, Elijah Jones, and that she is being held in Mexico for ransom. When Max travels south of the border, he soon runs into his old enemy, American expatriate Joe Cribbens (Dafoe), a professional gamer and outlaw whom Max had captured and sent to prison years earlier.

When Borlund finds Rachel Price and Elijah hiding deep in the Mexican desert, he discovers that Rachel has voluntarily run away from an abusive husband and that her alleged abductor,

the fugitive soldier is really her lover. Max is then faced with a dilemma: return the wife to the other side of the border with the man who hired him or help Rachel and her great love to fight for freedom while facing ruthless gunmen against his staunch enemy? Joe Cribbens?

Dafoe, who has just premiered Siberia by Abel Ferrara, has several pending projects such as’ The Card Counter ‘by Paul Schrader,’ Nightmare Alley ‘by Guillermo del Toro or’ The French Chronicle (del

Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun) ‘by Wes Anderson. Precisely, in this film he will also coincide with Waltz, who has pending the premiere of ‘No time to die’, the new installment of the James Bond saga that, after several delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, will hit theaters in October.

*** MJPR ***