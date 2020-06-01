Despite having almost all the footage from the new version of ‘Justice League’, the rumor has come out that Henry Cavill could re-record some scenes on green screen. Now, it has been said that Cavill would not be the only one who could returnSince the studio would need another actor to return to record some scenes in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League ”.

Although it seems that no one can officially confirm whether the ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ movie would somehow or other involve its actors to return to record some scenes that are not completely finished, thanks to the We Got This Covered portal it has been revealed that Ben Affleck would record scenes for ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’.

DCEU fans know very well that Ben Affleck voluntarily left the role of the Dark Knight due to his personal problems, so his movie ‘The Batman’ had to be rethought bringing Matt Reeves to the leadership, and furthermore that they chose Robert Pattinson as the new Batman.

The news that Ben Affleck would record some scenes for ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, comes from what has been speculated in recent days, that Warner Bros is interested in Affleck returning to make his original version of the film, and the company actively leans on social media rumors.

According to portal sources, Affleck is currently in talks with the studio. to find out if you’re willing to listen to at least what Zack Snyder has to say, and somehow convince the actor to return once again to wear the cape and step into the shoes of Bruce Wayne / Batman.

It must be emphasized that this should be taken as a rumor and that at the moment there is no guarantee that it will definitely happen, but it is said that after everything that has happened with ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, Affleck seems to be a little more interested on being Batman again, as he still has some unfinished business with the character. Would you like Ben Affleck to come back as Batman?