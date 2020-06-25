© Provided by CNET in Spanish

Almost all of the first stimulus checks for up to $ 1,200 have already been sent. The government is now considering providing an additional payment to help us overcome the coronavirus pandemic. Angela Lang / CNET

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said July is the deadline to make a decision on whether or not to send a second stimulus check. However, some in Washington, including President Donald Trump, appear to have already made a decision.

According to The Washington Post, the president « strongly supports » the idea of ​​a second economic stimulus package to support the United States economy. « We will make another stimulus package. It will be very good. It will be very generous, » Trump said in an interview with Joe St. George, Scripps’ correspondent in Washington, on Monday, June 22.

The problem is that the Senate, the House of Representatives and the White House do not seem to reach an agreement on the details and the deliberation has not yet taken place. Even if a second round is decided, different people may qualify for this payment.

Editor’s Note: This article is frequently updated with new information and is intended to provide an overview of the situation. If you are waiting for your money, you can track your check through the IRS website, we tell you what could be some of the reasons why you still do not receive your check, and you should also know that USPS offers a free service to know when your check will arrive.

How much money could I receive from a second stimulus check?

These are the figures that have been proposed:

An additional check of up to $ 1,200. Proposal made by the Heroes Act and approved by the House of Representatives in May. (This is not a law) A monthly payment of US $ 2,000 until the pandemic ends. Proposal made by Senator Kamala Harris. US $ 2,000 per month until the pandemic ends. Proposal made by the representative Ro Khanna. Temporary travel tax credit of US $ 4,000. Proposal made by the United States Travel Association, after Trump presented the idea in May. US $ 0: tax breaks for companies, as a way to get people back to work.

Remember that, in the end, the amount you will get will depend on who you are. For example, even if the bill passes, there will surely be eligibility restrictions based on criteria such as how much money you earn annually, your age, and your citizenship or residency status in the United States, to name a few that were applied for the first check of stimulus.

How could a second stimulus check help the economy?

The goal of the second stimulus check would be the same as the first: to help people and businesses affected by the coronavirus outbreak. That includes those people who were unable to work because they got sick, received a work license, had to cut their work hours part-time, or lost their jobs when companies closed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

« This direct support can make a critical difference not only to help families and businesses in a time of need, but also to limit the damage to our economy, » Federal Reserve System President Jerome Powell said to early June to the Senate Banking Committee.

Applications for unemployment support top one million for the thirteenth consecutive week, the Labor Department revealed on June 18, and the United States is now in recession, according to another US agency. In early June, the department reported that the national unemployment rate decreased slightly in May as more people returned to work, dropping from 14.7 percent in April to 13.3 percent in May, as states allowed companies to reopen and hire or rehire their employees.

According to the World Bank, we are facing the most acute global recession in recent decades. According to a survey published June 5 by The Financial Times, Americans continue to show concern about the state of the economy since the start of the pandemic, and more than a third of them believe that a global slowdown is the greatest threat to the United States economy.

In this context of high unemployment and a potentially long recession ahead, some wonder if the first check was enough to help individuals, families, businesses and the unemployed. The debate over future stimulus checks is partly about how best to distribute extra help.

© Provided by CNET in Spanish

Was the first round of stimulus checks enough? Sarah Tew / CNET

What do Republican leaders offer?

Senate Republicans, led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have outlined the guidelines they want to follow for a second round, including a limit on the size of the bill and the stipulation that it will be the last stimulus package related to the coronavirus pandemic.

And if Congress decides to work on a second economic package, this would happen in July, McConnell said. « If something is going to happen, it will come up in the Senate, it will be written from my office, it will be done in July, » the senator said June 19.

McConnell said a second bill would be narrower in scope and would not exceed $ 1 trillion, Axios reported in late May. In comparison, the CARES Act is a $ 2 trillion package, the same amount the president is targeting. For its part, the Heroes Law proposes to spend US $ 3 billion.

The Senate package could include provisions to reduce the liability of doctors and businesses for coronavirus-related lawsuits, The Wall Street Journal reported. It could include small business assistance and medical care. If the package is approved, McConnell said it would be the last. Coronavirus-related stimulus package to be approved by Congress.

The White House vision for the second stimulus check

According to The Wall Street Journal, the White House plan is still taking shape, and Trump and his economic advisers seek to boost the U.S. economy with incentives for workers to find new jobs or return to pre-existing jobs, eat at restaurants and go on vacation, for example.

The President has already expressed support for a second round of checks. « We will ask for additional stimulus money, » he said earlier this month. « Because once we get this started, [todo] it will be much bigger and better than what we have seen in this country, including [la situación de] three or four months ago when everyone thought that [todo] it was great and it was. «

Expanding on the president’s remarks, late last week, White House adviser Peter Navarro tweeted that Trump is considering a figure of at least $ 2 trillion for the upcoming stimulus package, « with a large chunk [de dichos fondos] intended to bring our production base back home, « said Navarro. It is unclear how much of that amount would go toward stimulus checks for individuals and families.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the White House is outlining its own proposal for a second fiscal stimulus this month. Presidential advisers are expected to focus on initiatives that could aid the recovery of the United States economy, such as incentives for people to find work and spend money in their city.

The White House is also considering reducing unemployment payments to $ 250 or $ 300 a week during the second half of the year. Republicans believe this will induce people who lost their jobs to find a new job. Currently, the payments are US $ 600 per week, as part of the CARES Law approved in March. This increase in benefits expires on July 31.

The president continues to push for payroll tax cuts, an idea he raised in March. « We will apply a payroll tax cut, » he said earlier this month, « which will be incredible in terms of what we are doing, because it will allow us to be bigger and better than ever. »

The White House is also considering tax breaks for vacationers within the United States this year, in order to encourage spending, The Wall Street Journal reported. Japan has taken a similar approach to encourage domestic travel. Presidential advisers believe that the terms of this package will only be defined in July, according to the same newspaper.

What does the Heroes Law propose?

The House of Representatives, which has a Democratic majority, passed the Heroes Act on May 15. This bill, which has not been passed by the Senate and is therefore not yet a law, seeks to provide a wide variety of benefits to households, tenants, and people who live in the United States and are not citizens, according to a fact sheet from the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee (in PDF format). Given that it has already received the approval of the House of Representatives, the details of this stimulus proposal are best known.

But this does not guarantee that it will be approved by the Senate. In fact, McConnell has already rejected the bill, as has the White House, saying that the House of Representatives package « is more concerned with meeting long-standing ideological and partisan ‘wish lists’. »

These are his proposals.

Individuals: Every eligible person would receive up to $ 1,200 if their adjusted gross income (AGI) on their 2019 or 2018 federal income tax return (if you have not yet filed this year) was less than $ 75,000; This amount would gradually decrease as your AGI increases.

Children and dependents: Every dependent would qualify for a payment of US $ 1,200, unlike the first stimulus law, which had a limit of up to three children and US $ 500 each. It would apply to university students, children over the age of 17, disabled relatives and one of the taxpayer’s parents.

Families: Households would qualify for a total maximum payment of $ 6,000, limited to five family members (up to $ 1,200 each). The amount you would receive would decrease the higher your AGI is.

Non-US citizens: Non-citizens who file tax returns, pay taxes, and comply with federal tax law using an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) instead of a Social Security number would qualify to receive a payment.

Unemployment benefits: If passed, the law would extend the current unemployment benefit increase of $ 600 per week (in addition to the typical state unemployment payment) until January 2021.

© Provided by CNET in Spanish

A House plan would allow another round of mail payments to be sent. Angela Lang / CNET

Would the second check be sent the same way?

The first fiscal stimulus came through direct deposit, paper checks, and prepaid cards. It is possible that the way people would receive a second check is different.

The House of Representatives Financial Services Committee held a virtual hearing this month to discuss « digital dollars, » a payment method that could make it easier to receive the fiscal stimulus, especially for those who do not have a bank account, it said. Fast Company.

Second Stimulus Check: What Comes Next?

While the White House and congressional leaders may spend the next few weeks working on the outline of their proposals, it is only in late July that Washington is expected to begin working out the details of a second stimulus package, including defining whether there will be a second round of payments for individuals and families, and what would be the amounts they could expect to receive.

While the prospects for a second package look promising (« The odds of a Phase Four deal are extremely high, » White House adviser Kevin Hassett told The Wall Street Journal this month), until Congress passes the bill and the president signs the law, we will have to wait.

While we wait for more information on a second proposal, here you will find information about unemployment insurance.