The love life of the former queen of Arandelle has become a recurring theme among fans of ‘Frozen’, as many want to see her with a partner, although others want her to have an affair with a woman to represent the LGBT community, to despite these requests Elsa’s true love story has been revealed.

The so-called snow queen was one of the characters that revolutionized the Disney princesses, since she was not interested in having an affair with anyone else and in fact questioned her sister Anna’s sudden courtship with Hans, which ended very badly. Her way of thinking made many viewers take her as an example of female empowerment.

Despite this independence, the curiosity to see this character holding hands with another person while singing sweet love songs continues, however, several tests throughout the saga and statements by the creators of the production. They have shown that Elsa’s true love story is with herself and her sister.

In the first installment of ‘Frozen’ you can see a new queen afraid of being around people, due to her ice powers that she cannot control yet, but throughout history it manages to accept itself as it is and songs like ‘Let it go’ they are examples of the self-discovery that the protagonist has. This love for itself also allows her to improve her relationship with Anna, who is one of the most important people in your life.

Regarding the second part, many believed that a romance would finally be seen to be born for Elsa, however, it was not so and it was decided to continue on the path of knowing who she really is and the possibilities you have for your future, fear that new generations of women are exploring even more than in the past.

And although there are strong rumors about a third part where at last there will be a love story for the sisters, the co-director of ‘Frozen 2’, Chris Buck affirmed for the Insider portal that the Elsa story is already complete, but it is not closed to the idea of ​​continuing with the saga. So it does not matter if the former queen does not have a partner at the moment, the message of self-love stands out to influence new generations.