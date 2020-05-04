In the middle of the day celebrating the saga created by George Lucas, fans are happy as it was confirmed that Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi will be directing a ‘Star Wars’ movie.

The director known for his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), recently won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for ‘Jojo Rabbit’.

Although he already has experience within the Lucasfilm franchise, as he directed the acclaimed final episode of the first season of ‘The Mandalorian’ on Disney +.

Taika Waititi will direct a ‘Star Wars’ film, in which she will also co-write the script for this new feature film for its release in theaters.

Along with Waititi in the script will also be Krysty Wilson-Cairns, known for her work in ‘1917’, who was nominated for an Oscar, who received a BAFTA award for Best British Film of the Year for the same film.

In addition to announcing that Taika Waititi will direct a ‘Star Wars’ movie, the official site of the saga also disclosed that Emmy-nominated writer Leslye Headland ‘Russian Doll’ is currently developing a new untitled series. of the franchise for Disney +.

Headland will write, produce and serve as a showrunner for the series, adding to a growing list of stories the franchise is developing for Disney’s streaming platform, including ‘The Mandalorian,’ which is now in post-production for its second season. .

Like two other previously announced series, one based on the life of Cassian Andor before the events of ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ and another that follows the adventures of Obi-Wan Kenobi between Episodes III and IV.

Release dates for the Waititi and Headland projects have yet to be announced.