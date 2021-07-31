Will you last until the end? Trailer of ‘The tube’

A Contracorriente Films presents the Spanish trailer for ‘The tube‘, a film that will premiere in theaters in our country on September 3.

Mathieu Turi (‘Hostile’) writes and directs this suspense film starring Gaia Weiss (‘Vikings’) that has gone through specialized genre film festivals such as those in Sitges, San Sebastián or Bilbao.

Their argument follows Lisa, who after getting into a stranger’s car wakes up inside a narrow pipe. On his arm he has a bracelet with a countdown. The young woman does not know why she is there, but she will soon understand that she must reach her limits of physical and psychological resistance to survive this claustrophobic trap.

