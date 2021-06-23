Will you go to jail? Drake Bell pleads guilty to crimes against a minor

Before the conviction of the also singer, Judge Timothy McCormick established a verdict of 2 years in prison, in addition to 3 years of probation. With the warning that if he repeats this behavior, he will go back to jail and double his sentence.

It should be noted that it will be until July 12 at noon when Drake Bell and the young woman are in front of the judge to decide whether the actor will be transferred to prison or will reach some kind of agreement.

In October 2018, the victim filed a report with her local police department in Canada about the event that occurred between her and Bell at a Cleveland nightclub. The inquiries revealed that the then teenager, who said she had established a relationship with the artist years earlier, attended his concert in Cleveland in December 2017.