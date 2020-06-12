After the success with his first solo film, a second part of the king of Wakanda and its release is scheduled for 2022, so rumors have begun to emerge about part of the production, among them the news emerged if an important singer would be part of the soundtrack, but finally a stance was given and it was revealed that Beyonce will not be in ‘Black Panther 2’ as said.

According to information from close sources, it was reported that the singer Beyonce was in dialogues to work again with Disney in various productions, this after the great work done in the live-action of ‘The Lion King’ And one of the jobs that was being mentioned was being part of the soundtrack for the second part of Black Panther.

While this excited both fans of the singer and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it was eventually confirmed that Beyonce will not be in ‘Black Panther 2’, This is how Matt Donnelly, journalist for the Variety portal, made it known through his social networks:

“Despite the overwhelming excitement at the prospect, sources tell me that there is no big Disney movie business for Beyonce, and that she will not be contributing to the ‘Black Panther 2’ soundtrack. As a proud family teacher Disney, it’s likely that I will work with them again sometime. “

Although neither the interpreter nor Marvel Studios have denied this information, but it is almost a fact that the Grammy winner will not be part of the MCU, so it only remains to wait for more information about this film that now has a release date of May 6, 2022 after the rearrangement in the release schedule of Marvel Studios.