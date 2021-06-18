Will you be able to install Windows 11 on your current computer? | Technology

Windows 11 is close to being a reality, but not everyone will be able to install it due to the necessary requirements.

Thanks to the Windows 11 leak, many aspects of the new version of Microsoft’s operating system have been discovered after spending several weeks with the constant drip of news and speculation about it. But before it launches already there is an issue that worries some users: whether they will be able to install it.

The usual thing is that the vast majority of computers can go from an operating system to the new version without major problems and few are left by the way, but it is true that the computer industry advances and it is not always possible to meet all of them. This time maybe there are those who stay behind and live Windows 10 as the latest version of the computer you have now.

Although there is still nothing confirmed by Microsoft, with the leaked version it has been seen how Windows 11 works and the technical requirements that exist to install it, so you have the possibility of almost ensuring if it will be within reach of your computer.

The requirements that have been known so far are at least five and, fortunately, they are not great, although they may suppose a problem for some users who bought very simple equipment for specific tasks.

To install this version of Windows 11, which is still not known if it is the final one, you must have a hard disk of at least 64 GB capacity, processor with at least 2 cores, TPM 2.0, 4 GB of RAM memory and Secure Boot. It can be considered that they are not excessive requirements, although there is a jump in the necessary specifications compared to Windows 10.

In a matter of a few days all the details will be confirmed. As we said, a version of Windows 11 has been leaked, but we do not recommend installing it, it is an unfinished compilation and it may cause problems for you. For now, the best thing is to keep waiting and know all the possible news about it.