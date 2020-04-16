Wrestlemania 37, in danger

The Mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, confirmed Wednesday that the city cannot authorize major events, such as concerts and sporting events, until 2021, according to Deadline. If this decision is extended, it could end up affecting WrestleMania 37.

WWE WrestleMania 37 is scheduled for March 28, 2021, from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in the Los Angeles area.

Garcetti commented:

“It is difficult to imagine a meeting with many people in the short term.” “We have to walk many, many miles before returning to the way it was before”

The Los Angeles mayor also confirmed a report stating that “large gatherings such as concerts and sporting events may not be approved in the city for at least 1 year.” That would extend the ban until 2021.

Deadline points out that this deadline is very important for many reasons, because the entertainment industry and sports industry have many dates marked on their calendars.

Construction of the SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium was slated to open in July. The price of the stadium could end up being $ 10 billion when everything is finished, but everything was put on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak and related restrictions.

It was also noted that New Orleans and New York officials have indicated that they can also ban major events in 2021.

Regarding the stadium that will receive WrestleMania 37, construction continues despite the pandemic. FOX11 in Los Angeles reports that while work has stalled in some places, it continues in Inglewood and other major cities across the country.

The construction of the SoFi Stadium received approval to continue the work, while California remains under an order to stay home.

FOX11 added that two workers tested positive for COVID-19. The construction company carries out daily temperature controls for the workers and applies social distancing measures.

