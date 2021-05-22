Will WhatsApp be paid? Strong rumors of it arise

Will WhatsApp be paid? Strong rumors of it emerge | Instagram

The famous app WhatsApp has become a fairly common topic of conversation in recent months as you may remember and this has been thanks to the controversial new policies that it has been carrying out for a few days.

The truth is that the Internet is a wonderful place where you can do almost anything, however, you must not forget that there is also a lot of information that is false and only intended to alarm for your own benefit.

It is for that reason that today we will talk about the hoax about whether there will soon be a paid WhatsApp, if it will start charging for each message sent or if it will turn blue in a supposedly advanced version.

We already anticipate that you can be very calm with your WhatsApp account, since all these changes are simple hoaxes.

WhatsApp’s notice about its privacy policy change has caused many media to talk about the situation.

And of course this has created an environment of reluctance towards WhatsApp on the part of many users, which, changes can be expected next to this news and it is at this time that the hoaxes related to WhatsApp have become popular.

And it is that they can be seen in different Internet portals and, above all, in WhatsApp groups and conversations.

The messages confirm that WhatsApp will be paid very soon if you do not forward the same message to 10 people or if you do not enter the link.

It should be noted that less experienced users forward the message and even enter the shared links in the hoax, something very dangerous for their personal data.

In general, these links request personal information and telephone numbers, with which they can subscribe users to SMS Premium lists or simply sell their data.

So no, WhatsApp is not going to start being paid soon, nor is it going to start charging 1 cent for each message you send.

It is even very unlikely that in the near future the company will revert to the payment for the service that was already seen a few years ago.

It is worth mentioning that another of the hoaxes that circulate through the application itself is a kind of WhatsApp Plus or WhatsApp Premium in blue.

These message threads promise to change the color of the application from green to blue to have more functions and a more advanced account.

And unfortunately here history repeats itself and they reintroduce suspicious links that seek your data or infect your mobile device.

You should honestly ignore these hoaxes, since WhatsApp will not change its main color or allow you to have a more advanced account by forwarding a message or entering a link.

This is how, being a user, you should be wary of almost all forwarded messages that arrive on WhatsApp and that promise unlikely things or that the company itself has not informed you about.

So now you know: paid WhatsApp will not be a reality soon and it will not turn blue for more functions.