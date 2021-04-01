Will we see Thaddeus Ross in the series?

The last episode of “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” / “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” has turned the status quo of the Marvel Cinematic Universe upside down again after the revelation that there was a super soldier created after Steve Rogers was frozen when he fell to the bottom of the sea. A character from the comics named Isaiah Bradley who has yet to see what role he plays in the series (as well as the young Eli Bradley).

One of the great questions of the series is if in addition to the characters that we have already seen, such as the new Captain America and the Flagsless, in addition to those that we already know will appear, such as Bucky, there are more participants in this game power of the series. That is, if, for example, behind the Sin Banderas there is someone else. The other day we were talking about the villain Power Broker, as the supplier of that new Super Soldier Serum, but there are also those who point to the idea of ​​seeing the character Thaddeus Ross, portrayed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by William Hurt.

The truth is that the potential appearance of this character has been commented on for a long time, on the one hand due to speculation by fans that it could be the way to connect this series with the movie “Black Widow” (connection not officially confirmed but that many fans already presuppose) and on the other, the occasional rumor from last year that has pointed to the possible debut of the Thunderbolts in this series.

The idea that we have Ross appearing in some form in the series is fueled by the idea that the idea of ​​the Super Soldier Serum is very present in the plot, something that Ross was already experiencing in the past at the MCU. Specifically, we saw him in the movie “The Incredible Hulk”, to see how he used it to turn Emil Blonsky into his personal weapon, although with an unsuccessful result that led to the creation of the villain Abomination, who will also return for the future series “She-Hulk.” However, the last time we saw him he was defeated by the Hulk and locked up by SHIELD in a cryostasis facility in Alaska. It is possible, especially now that SHIELD is dismantled, that at some point, Ross used material from his failed experiment to create a new Serum.

This does not imply that we are going to see Power Broker, who is already practically confirmed for the series. It does raise questions about how it is involved. Perhaps, Ross was the means by which Power Broker gets access to the Serum, for example by means of Blonsky DNA or some previous sample of the Serum.

The idea that Ross is orchestrating some kind of movement would not be surprising from what we know of him, as it could be a way of trying to “get revenge” that Avengers he fought, such as Falcon and Bucky, were pardoned. Also, you know that whatever happens, the heroes of the world will not forget what he caused with the Sokovia Accords, and he will need a line of defense if they ever go after him.

What also makes this Ross’s involvement a possibility is that the Flagless exist and apparently stole the serum. They may know that an army of supersoldiers is at high risk of being oppressive, and so they want to empower poor nations across Europe. After the Blink, they don’t want to end up like Sokovia: ravaged by war and left to fend for themselves. For the Flagless, it’s not about creating terrorists, but about balancing the game against authority figures like Ross.

However, we also have the question of whether perhaps too many characters are being featured in the series, further complicating the series.