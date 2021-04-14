Will we really go back to the office this time ?: Lionel Laurent

(Bloomberg) – People lucky enough to have the option to do so hope they can continue working from home after the pandemic, surveys suggest, as long as they don’t have to take on remote education at the same time. And surveys also suggest that employers hope to offer that flexibility. The trend is driving the creation of a “hybrid” workplace, experts say, which would likely allow working two or three days a week remotely.

Still, as vaccination campaigns pick up speed and economies reopen, there doesn’t seem to be much clarity between the concept of hybrid work with an emphasis on getting back to the office and simply driving staff back to their desks.

Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. told staff last week to prepare for a return to their desks by Sept. 1 and that anyone wishing to work remotely would need to get pre-approved. Amazon.com Inc. also called for a “office-centric” return to work. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bankers are returning to headquarters after scathing remarks from CEO David Solomon, who said working from home was an “aberration,” that it was bad for innovation and collaboration. , adding that it was not “the new normal.”

Of course, some large companies have said that they will accept at least some remote work. And there are creative ideas on how to do it, including plans by European startup Revolut to allow people to work abroad for up to two months a year. But for many, the future is starting to look a lot like the days before the pandemic.

Although the demand for office space has been crushed by the worst recession since World War II, with excess capacity in the market and increasing vacancy levels, demand is expected to start picking up this year. Net take-up of office space, which translates into the difference between total occupied by tenants and total vacated, is expected to return to positive territory next year in the United States and Europe, says Kevin Thorpe, chief economist at the Cushman & Wakefield real estate company. In Asia, where the virus was more under control, the metric was never negative.

Read more

Whether it’s because of adherence to company culture, old management techniques, or the branding power of the office itself, companies took a wait-and-see approach rather than give up their lease or walk away. from major cities forever. Corporate accountants see real estate as a future cost saver, and executives talk about the need to give employees flexibility, but the change will be gradual.

“Let’s look at what companies do, not what they say,” says Thorpe. He expects remote work to grow to 10% of the US workforce in the next decade, from 5%.

Obviously, executives need to be careful when pushing people back to work: the pandemic is not over, and variants may delay the economic reopening process. Overly confident messages can confuse or demoralize employees if they are forced to reverse course.

And yet, judging employees by what they are doing, rather than what they say, shows that the joy of working from home has faded. The pandemic has prevented daily commuting, but as a result, we are working one more hour each day. We are eager to be seen to be available, eroding the barriers between work and home. Our work-life balance hasn’t improved.

With lots of stress, fatigue, and distractions at home, it’s not surprising that a recent survey found that people who choose to work in the office are more productive. While there are downsides to interaction, collaborating with colleagues or meeting clients in person has benefits. The dark side of office life, such as bullying and harassment, are in some cases more difficult to address behind a keyboard.

Even some data on the place of residence suggests that people are beginning to put aside the pandemic dream of escaping to the countryside. Knight Frank’s research in the UK shows that urban areas close to London are in demand again, while the popularity of rural idylls is on the way out.

All of which brings us back to the so-called hybrid model. Is it really going to happen if going back to the way things were before is hard to resist? The omens are not great.

Executives already complain that choosing just two days a week for remote work, at the very least, is complicated. Given that Monday and Friday are likely to be overwhelmingly popular, then what do you do? What happens to productivity if the office is full three days a week and empty the rest of the time? If employees are asked to choose different days, when will their colleagues work collaboratively face-to-face? This will take time, effort and investment to manage.

Not surprisingly, some have warned that hybrid work appears to be “the worst of both worlds.” The complexity of managing hybrid roles will be too much for some companies, and the inevitable productivity losses will be attributed to remote working, resulting in a widespread shift back to the office. When Marissa Mayer banned working from home at Yahoo in 2013, she said she had sacrificed “speed and quality.”

Is this too pessimistic? Maybe. But the faster offices open, the more uphill the road is for the most ambitious advocates of work from home. People have short-term memories: Covid-19 has been the bonfire of many vanities, and the work-from-home revolution could be one of them.

Original Note: It Really Is Back to the Office This Time: Lionel Laurent (Correct)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP