As something apparently insignificant, Covid-19 has come to transform the world radically and abruptly. He was born in a town in China, how is it still not known exactly? We do not know how long it will take to know if it was caused by the unhealthy minds and hands of man or if nature engendered it to charge humans for all the damage that has been done to it.

This virus is said to have been born in late 2019, but its momentum hits the world in the first quarter of 2020, a leap year. Before our ancestors used to tell us that leap years were omens of (or brought) many calamities, these omens were somehow glimpsed locally in some cities of our country, in the first days and first weeks of January and February of 2020. While December 2019 and January 2020 are fatal months in China and its closest neighbors, in February and March 2020 the tiny but harmful virus has already invaded almost the entire planet, doing many but many havoc, especially in Italy, Spain, in the United States of America and disastrously in New York State.

Some may wonder: What is the transformation that has happened? Momentarily with the naked eye we notice it in the almost total paralysis in the terrestrial, aerial and maritime circulation of human beings and the passenger and cargo transport machines; in the semi-paralysis of the economies of the countries of the world by partially halting trade, tourism, construction and in some way the exports and imports of the national production of some nations to cope with national supplies.

It is also noted in some countries more than in others the change in hygienic habits that hopefully that will remain permanently even if this virus is leaving, because one day (we do not know when), it has to disappear.

In the religious aspect, the virus has also forced changes in the way of worshiping God. In the case of Catholic worship, the worship of the Supreme Being has gone from a community Church to being a domestic Church as it was the first Christian community. Although in this case the highest hierarch of the Catholic Church sees a danger of falling into a Gnostic religiosity. We have seen in the changes that the coronavirus has brought about so far the fact that some scientific and non-scientific people have become believers.

Nature has increased the changes that it was already experiencing: clear skies (without smog), in some cities wild animals on the streets and in the sea, rains at times that did not correspond, with storms, arteries and strong winds; in some places tornadoes, earthquakes and tremors, volcanic eruptions and other manifestations that we may not perceive with the naked eye.

A few rulers have turned to God, one has become more human, while others remain proud, proud, autocrats, dictators like Pharaoh in the time of slavery of the Israelites in Egypt. The hope of us Christians is that those hearts of stone our Lord Jesus will turn into hearts of flesh and that they change from the depths of their hearts, all this is possible if they want to vindicate themselves with God and with their governed, this is a great opportunity.

We have also seen in some places on our planet, human solidarity, the people (the humble, the peasant, behaving like the widow of the devil who tells us the sacred scriptures), saving the people, some sharing what the Lord has given them in the harvest, with its income, the hands of old women making masks to donate where needed.

Those and more are the positive things that we have seen that the Covid-19 has brought us.

Hopefully once we get past this bitter gulp, there will be a change in the hearts of most of humanity and in some world organizations, not that change that some false leaders (political and religious) of the world expect and who name him as the ” new world order ”or“ new order of things ”.

The world must open its eyes wide, because these groups, movements or pseudo leaders are seeking to continue deceiving the world with false ideologies, with lies and bringing humanity back to slavery.

As long as earthly governments exist there will always be poverty, suffering, pain, etc., therefore we meditate, reflect and pray to God so that we all change.

It is time for transformations.

The author is an economist