Will we know more details about the character’s powers?

Loki arrived recently and is already everyone’s favorite series. Now, its director revealed details about the character’s powers.

Spoilers! In the first episode of Loki they made it very clear to us that something is wrong with the character’s powers. In the offices of the Temporal Variation Authority, Tom Hiddleston’s character is unable to use his powers. And that’s not all … even the Infinity Stones are nothing more than paperweights in that place. Recently, the director of the series spoke a little more about this new problem that the God of lies is facing.

“I was very excited to be able to show more of her magic in the series because I think that it has to be seen only 79 minutes in all the MCU films and obviously restricted to two hours and there is a lot that happens in those tapes in which it appears, like that you can’t show that much. And I thought, ‘Well, if we’re going to have six hours, we have to push it to its limit and see what else you can do. So yes. I would definitely say that the joy of our series lies in that it is unique in the sense that we are starting with the Avengers Loki, so it has not gone through that incredible journey that it has been on in the other MCU films, but with that [en mente], we’re putting it in this new corner of the MCU, ”explained Kate Herron, the director of Loki.

Loki’s powers

“He is like chaos and an institution. I don’t know how that’s going to blend together, but I think it’s fun to just see a character that is loved and familiar to us, but a very different setting, nature, and upbringing. It’s fun to see how he’s going to react to this new world we’ve put him in.

It’s exciting to think of the ways in which Loki’s powers can be explored in the series while being put in situations he’s not used to. The entire first chapter was an exploration of that because we had never seen him in such a bureaucratically absurd situation that made him feel so powerless, “he revealed about the new Marvel Cinematic Universe series.

In a recent interview, Loki writer and executive producer Michael Waldron talked about the series’ format that gives the team more time to explore the main character’s magical powers. “Everyone has been wondering: When are we going to see Loki’s real power? Having six episodes to explore his power has been so liberating because we will give the perspective of pure superhero abilities. We wanted to explore the amazing things it can do and also dramatically, ”he explained.

The first chapter is now available on Disney +, and on Wednesday of each week it will bring a new one to the platform. If you are not yet a subscriber and want to enjoy this series and more content from Marvel Studios you can subscribe at this link.