Will we have ‘Thunder Patrol 2’ on Netflix?

‘Thunder Patrol’ has come to Netflix as its great premiere of the weekend and one of its most worked comedies in recent months. Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer star in this story about two middle-aged women who end up being superheroes in a society full of supervillains.

At the end, like any other film of the genre, you have to wonder if there will be a sequel. Of course, the answer will be decided mostly if Netflix audience data encourages it. We could also talk about its critical success or not, but it is clear that ‘Thunder Patrol’ is not that type of film. Now we wonder, can there be a sequel?

The answer, of course, contain spoilers for the movie.

‘Thunder Patrol’: Explained ending and possible sequel plot

In a world ravaged by the Miscreants, Lydia accidentally gains super strength and Emily takes invisibility pills. After preparing, they found Thunder Patrol to fight the bad guys. These are: Chicago mayoral candidate El Rey (Bobby Cannavale), Laser (Pom Klementieff) and The Crab (Jason Bateman). After several battles, Emily’s daughter joins the fight, with super speed.

Lydia throws herself into the Chicago River with a bomb to save them all. however, it survives. They capture El Rey but Laser escapes. The film ends with Lydia and The Crab starting a relationship and Thunder Patrol keeping the city safe. But the key here is in Laser, which is still loose, an element of the end that could prepare the sequel. Laser could return to finish what he started or Thunder Patrol decide to leave town to go find her. At the same time, let’s remember that Tracy, Emily’s daughter, represents a new generation of superheroines that could continue to grow or expand creating a sequel closer to a spin-off.

‘Thunder Patrol’ is already on Netflix.

