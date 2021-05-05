Will we finally see Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

With Spider-Man: No Way Home getting closer and closer, new rumors about Daredevil circulated in the film again.

Since the news was released that the rights to Daredevil had already returned to Marvel Studios, many rumors began to circulate on the internet about the possible arrival of this hero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, so far no rumors have been confirmed and fans are waiting for any sign of a possible Charlie Cox cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Actor Charlie Cox was in charge of giving life to the character of Daredevil in a Netflix series, which had a crossover with other characters in ‘The Defenders. In this way, he was one of the most developed heroes in recent years and won a large number of fans who hope to see the interpreter again wearing his famous costume. And apparently, according to new rumors, this could be a reality before the end of the year.

Will we see it in No Way Home?

According to information from Daniel Richtman, he states that it is almost a fact that we will see Charlie Cox in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor would have a cameo in the third installment of Spider-Man within the MCU although it is unknown if he will be as Matt Murdock or, in the Daredevil suit.

Despite the multiple rumors that have emerged so far about the huge cast that this film will have, so far it has only been confirmed that Otto Octavius ​​will be back thanks to an interview given by Alfred Molina himself. That said, the other rumors involving Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield have yet to be confirmed. That said, perhaps fans will have to wait until its premiere, on December 17, 2021, to be able to confirm them.

